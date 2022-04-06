Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

BRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 199.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Brady by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Brady by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.