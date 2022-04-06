BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get BrightView alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of BV opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.36. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 70,582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BrightView by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.