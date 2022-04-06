Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRX opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 721,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

