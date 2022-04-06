Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.99 Million

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) to announce $105.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.12 million to $111.41 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $428.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $479.55 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $491.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,190,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

