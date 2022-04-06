Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CIO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $746.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $13,199,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth about $7,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.