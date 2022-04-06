Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) will announce $67.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.63 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

