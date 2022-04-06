Brokerages Anticipate Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regis will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regis.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 119.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 1,245.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 143,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Regis by 26.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.53. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Regis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.