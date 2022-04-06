Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

