Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $509.10 Million

Brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will post $509.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.20 million and the highest is $583.40 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

SEIC traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $59.66. 660,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 70.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

