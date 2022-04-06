Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $246.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.18 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $283.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,045,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.