Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.