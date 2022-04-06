Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acutus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acutus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFIB. BTIG Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.