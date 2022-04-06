Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

