Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP.UN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.46.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$49.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$39.24 and a 1-year high of C$55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

