Brookline Capital Acquisition Lowers Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Price Target to $19.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BLPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management lowered their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

