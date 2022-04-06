Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,719 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

