Brown Advisory Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

