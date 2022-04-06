Brown Advisory Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

HXL opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.