Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $322,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 253,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of MODV opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -210.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.