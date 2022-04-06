Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $366,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 185,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

