Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $394,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.66. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

