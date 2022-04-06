Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

