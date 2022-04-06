Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $328,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $58.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

