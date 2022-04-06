Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $404,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,895 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $56,687,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $35,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

