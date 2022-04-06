Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have commented on BVRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

BVRDF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

