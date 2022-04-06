Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $749.49

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 749.49 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 722.25 ($9.47). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 737 ($9.67), with a volume of 530,688 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 700.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

