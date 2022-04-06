C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

