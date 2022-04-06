Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Winston H. Hickox Buys 44,410 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 44,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cadiz stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. Research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 595,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 56,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 145,437 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

