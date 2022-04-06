Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Winston H. Hickox Buys 44,410 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 44,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cadiz stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. Research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Cadiz (Get Rating)
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
