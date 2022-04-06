Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 25,200 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,786,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

