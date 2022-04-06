Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.70) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of YCA stock opened at GBX 450.40 ($5.91) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 238.50 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.50 ($5.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £827.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.48.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

