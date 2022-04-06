Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,631 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 871.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,653,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 460,868 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.