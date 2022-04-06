Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Purchases C$43,778.40 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$78.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,778.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,854,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,279,331.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$78.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$36.23 and a 12-month high of C$81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

