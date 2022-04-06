Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 4.6% Higher

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45. 2,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,105,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

