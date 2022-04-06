Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Trading Up 0.9%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.79 and last traded at $150.76. 355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

