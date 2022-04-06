Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CNNE opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
