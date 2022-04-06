Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
