CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $466.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.02.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

