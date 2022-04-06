Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 1,784 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $21,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

