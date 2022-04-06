Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

