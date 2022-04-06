Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

CLLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($73.63) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

