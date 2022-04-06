Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

