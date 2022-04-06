Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.44.

Shares of CG opened at C$12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.36. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.81%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

