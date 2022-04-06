Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

