CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. CGI has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $68,922,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CGI by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

