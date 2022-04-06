ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $495.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

