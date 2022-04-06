Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 19,619 shares.The stock last traded at $87.00 and had previously closed at $87.61.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chase by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

