Chi-Tak Yee Sells 141,520 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,134,233.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

