Chi-Tak Yee Sells 141,520 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEGGet Rating) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,134,233.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.52.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

