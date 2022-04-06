China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Stock Price Up 23.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) rose 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

About China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

