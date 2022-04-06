China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $11.63 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
