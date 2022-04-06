Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson Sells 12,500 Shares

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTAS stock opened at $431.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

